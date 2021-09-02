Accused grandson killer Andrez Martina in court; bond set at $750K

Andrez Martina, accused of killing his 12-year-old grandson Andre Smith II, made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Martina wore a yellow jail jumpsuit and had his head down as the charges against him were read in court.

Andrez Martina

Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death.

According to prosecutors, Martina believed Smith had stolen money out of his wallet. Smith's 8-year-old brother allegedly told police that Martina struck Smith with a "mallet, sledgehammer, coat rack and cane." Andre Smith suffered a severe skull fracture and was pronounced dead at Children's Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 29.

"It goes without saying that these are some of the worst allegations many of us in the courtroom have seen," said Court Commissioner Katryna Childs Rhodes.

Andre Smith II

The attack was witnessed by Martina’s mother, who is disabled and could not intervene, according to the complaint.

"Andre, the child, did not survive the injuries from the repeated abuse he suffered at the hands of this defendant. Was beaten for several hours with a number of instruments," said Mallory Davis, assistant district attorney.

"The allegations here are incredibly violent in nature," said the commissioner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nakeda Martina, Andre Smith's mother, was given an opportunity to speak in the initial appearance.

"My dad hurt me my whole life. I loved him. Because he was my dad. I was going to give you a chance man," Nakeda Martina told the court commissioner.

Nakeda Martina

Nakeda Martina then turned her thoughts at her father.

"I warned you, I begged you to stay away from my kids. I will never ever forgive you or [her mom] For what you did to my baby," she said. "Andre didn’t deserve what you did to him… I hope wherever you go they do to you what you did to my baby. I hate you."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Cash bond was set at $750,000 for Martina – and he is expected to appear in court on the morning of Sept. 13.

For the record, Andrez Martina also served time for a 1989 homicide and was released. FOX6 News requested records of that case. Because of the case's age, officials said someone is searching a warehouse for the documents and would be able to provide them Thursday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.