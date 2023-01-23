ACE train back in service, Niles Canyon Road reopens after storms

article

ACE train service has resumed through Niles Canyon in Sunol after mudslides stopped trains several times last week.

Trains were spotted on Monday morning arriving at the Pleasanton station.

Last Thursday and Friday, early-morning ACE trains got stuck twice because of landslides.

But Union Pacific has now cleaned up the track and crews continue to inspect the hillside to make sure it's safe for trains to travel through.

In addition, Niles Canyon Road, also known as Highway 84, has reopened from Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Sunol after debris cleanup and guardrail repairs from mudslides and flooding.

Caltrans closed the road twice in the past month.

Crews worked 12-hour shifts to get the road re-opened as soon as possible.

