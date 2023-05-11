Active police incident at Irvington District apartment complex Thursday afternoon; Bay Street closed

There is an active police incident at an apartment complex in Fremont's Irvington District Thursday afternoon. Police are treating the incident as a home invasion, KTVU has learned.

Police officers and specialized police units are at the apartment complex, located in the 4200 block of Bay Street.

Bay Street is currently closed to vehicular traffic between Grimmer Boulevard and Chapel Way. There is no estimated time of reopening.

An employee at a McDonald's restaurant, located at the corner of Grimmer Boulevard and Bay Street, said the restaurant is open even though the street is closed.

A Fremont police spokesperson said there is no indication of a public safety threat.

KTVU has learned that someone called 911 after possibly seeing someone with a gun enter a unit at Briarwood at Central Park Apartments. It's unknown if anyone is actually inside. Police are treating this as a home invasion.

Police at the scene said they are trying to make contact inside the apartment and are working for a "safe resolution."

Some residents and people in the area are being told to evacuate. Police also sent in a robot.

There are no further details at this time.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington contributed to this report.



