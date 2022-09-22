Expand / Collapse search

Actor Rob Schneider surprises fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru in Phoenix

By Desiree Fluellen and FOX 10 Staff
FOX 10 Phoenix

Actor Rob Schneider promotes new movie at Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's lovers got quite a surprise on Sept. 21 as actor Rob Schneider stepped behind the counter to serve up chicken. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

PHOENIX - Raising Cane's customers in the Valley got a big surprise at the drive-thru after meeting Rob Schneider, who was busy serving up chicken fingers and movie tickets.

The comedian was at the location on 24th Street and Baseline on Sept. 21 to promote his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip", which opens up in theaters next week.

Schneider said he wanted to get the locals involved because the film has an Arizona connection.

"We shot the whole movie here, I'm a resident now - I'm your neighbor, be nice -and people have been great to us," he said. "This movie is…for Arizonans."

The world premiere of "Daddy Daughter Trip" is on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Harkins Theatre at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Some lucky fans who attend the screening will win free Cane's for an entire year.

