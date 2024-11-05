Adam Schiff wins US Senate seat long held by late Sen. Dianne Feinstein in California

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has won the race for US Senate, beating his opponent, Republican baseball player Steve Garvey. The Associated Press called the race right at 8 p.m. when polls closed in California.

For many in the blue state, it is no surprise a democrat won the seat. This is the first time California has had an open U.S. Senate seat since 2016. Schiff will fill the seat once held by the late Dianne Feinstein.

For Schiff, he said public safety is his top priority. He plans to increase funding for law enforcement and put more cops on the street and focus on community-based policing. In addition to that, he also plans to invest in new tools to identify those who are committing crimes.

He plans to tackle the issue of homelessness by creating more affordable housing. His plans also include expanding the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program, which would make it easier for developers to build more affordable housing. He also plans to create a federal low-interest loan for multifamily housing units, and convert unused federal and state buildings/land into housing developments.

In an interview with FOX 11, Schiff said the homelessness epidemic comes back to one common problem… there isn't enough housing available and the time it takes to construct it.

In terms of the economy, his goal is to drive down the cost of living in California. His proposed plans include driving down the cost of prescription drugs, gas, food, housing, and childcare.

Schiff's Background

Schiff represents California's 30th Congressional District. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2000 and currently serves as a senior member of the House Committee on the Judiciary. In 1996, he was elected to the California State Senate and was the Senate’s youngest member when his term began. During his four-year term, Schiff chaired the Senate Public Employment and Retirement Committee, the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Select Committee on Juvenile Justice, and the Joint Committee on the Arts. While serving in the State Senate, he also taught political science courses at Glendale Community College.

Schiff has been a leading advocate for human rights both locally and around the world. He is the Vice Chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and Vice Chair of the Armenian Caucus. As a strong supporter of the Armenian community, he has led efforts in Congress to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and in 2019 Congress passed his resolution with overwhelming bipartisan support. Schiff was also part of the congressional delegation that traveled to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the spring of 2022.