Adreian Payne, former Orlando Magic player, shot and killed in Florida, deputies say

Orange County deputies say former NBA player Adreian Payne was shot and killed in Orlando early Monday morning. The person who allegedly pulled the trigger has been arrested.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Egret Shores Drive.

Deputies had originally said that a man in his 30s had been shot and killed, but did not identify him at first. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. On Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office confirmed that Payne, 31, was the victim.

Lawrence Dority,29, stayed at the scene and was then taken to the sheriff's office for questioning. He has been arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and was taken to the Orange County Jail.

On August 21, 2017, Payne had signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. He reportedly spent the majority of the 2017–18 season with Orlando's NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.

No other details have been released. Check back for updates.