High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
7
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:40 AM PDT until WED 1:00 AM PDT, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Aerial view of breached levee on the Pajaro River in Monterey County

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 11:59AM
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2
article

An aerial view of a home along the Pajaro River in Monterey County. March 13, 2023 

Heavy rains over the weekend breached a levee on the Pajaro River on California's Central Coast, flooding out nearly the entire town.

Nearly 2,000 people, many of them migrant workers, were forced to evacuate their homes in Monterey County.

Several shelters were set up to provide a place to sleep for those evacuees. The largest shelter was in Santa Cruz County. 

Eddie Roacha said his home was overtaken by water.

"It was coming in like crazy," he said. "Like 10 to 12 inches of water in my house." 

Pajaro River levee breaches in Monterey County; thousands evacuate

"I’m kinda scared," Oliver Gonzalez, 12, said. "My mom’s car was left in the water."

The Pajaro River separates the counties of Santa Cruz and Monterey in the area that flooded Saturday. Floodwaters that got into the region’s wells might be contaminated with chemicals, officials said, and residents were told not to drink or cook with

Luis Alejo, chair of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors called the flooding "massive," saying the damage will take months to repair.

Officials said the Pajaro River’s levee breach is about 100 feet wide.

Since the $748,000 levees were constructed in 1949, there have been several instances of flooding from severe weather events and failed levees. 

The towns of Pajaro and Watsonville were built on the river's natural floodplain. Before the Army Corps of Engineers built the levees, flooding devastated homes, businesses, and agriculture.

The Pajaro River has a recurring history of flooding.

An aerial view of flooded homes along the Pajaro River in Monterey County. March 13, 2023 