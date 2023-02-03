After 'chaos and closure' Oakland Zoo reopens again

article

The giraffes and otters were spotted craning necks on Friday, looking just about as excited as their human visitors, now that the Oakland Zoo is back open after a massive sinkhole forced its closure.

A boy named Everett Villa his sights on seeing a panda; he was there to celebrate his sister's birthday.

Oakland Zoo CEO Nik Dehejia was also thrilled the zoo doors were finally open after last month's atmospheric rivers wreaked havoc around the premises.

"It's been 35 days of chaos and closure," Dehejia said. "But we are excited to be open to the public again."

Dehejia said that it cost "hundreds of thousands" of dollars to repair the infrastructure and fill in the sinkhole, while meanwhile, the zoo was losing "half a million a week."

The financial hit was "pretty significant for us," Dehejia said, which is why the zoo is extending the Glowfari exhibit until March 4 in the hopes of recouping the loss.

This is not the first time the zoo has had to close.

It took an even bigger hit during the pandemic, when it was closed for seven months.