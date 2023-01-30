Expand / Collapse search

Oakland Zoo to reopen on Friday, Glowfari event extended

By KTVU staff
Oakland
Roadways collapse near Oakland Zoo, Castro Valley homes

The entrance to the Oakland Zoo is impassable due to a huge sinkhole that formed when a culvert under the road collapsed. In Castro Valley, a portion of Redwood Road in the hills also collapsed. Homes in that area experienced severe flooding.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Zoo officials announced the zoo will reopen to the public Friday, February 3. In addition, the Glowfari attraction will be extended through March 4. 

The zoo closed as a result of a sinkhole earlier this month when the series of atmospheric rivers wreaked havoc throughout the Bay Area. The zoo was not spared as nearby roadways collapsed. A sinkhole near the zoo's entrance measured 10 by 10 feet. 

The weather-related damage closed the zoo for several weeks. Officials said that the animals at the zoo were safe during the assessment of property damage. 

Zoo officials on Monday said tickets to Glowfari event nights are now on sale. For those planning to attend, tickets for regular daytime admission will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 

