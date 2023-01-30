Oakland Zoo to reopen on Friday, Glowfari event extended

Oakland Zoo officials announced the zoo will reopen to the public Friday, February 3. In addition, the Glowfari attraction will be extended through March 4.

The zoo closed as a result of a sinkhole earlier this month when the series of atmospheric rivers wreaked havoc throughout the Bay Area. The zoo was not spared as nearby roadways collapsed. A sinkhole near the zoo's entrance measured 10 by 10 feet.

The weather-related damage closed the zoo for several weeks. Officials said that the animals at the zoo were safe during the assessment of property damage.

Zoo officials on Monday said tickets to Glowfari event nights are now on sale. For those planning to attend, tickets for regular daytime admission will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Oakland Zoo's Glowfari event canceled due to power outage

MORE: Oakland Zoo closes for weeks due to massive sinkhole