Agreement set to expire between Port of Oakland and A's

The Athletics' exclusive agreement with the Port of Oakland to build at Howard Terminal is set to expire on Friday.

Proponents and opponents of a new stadium at Howard Terminal voiced their concerns at the port's board of commissioners meeting.

The clock is winding down for the Port of Oakland and the A's to strike a deal on the proposed stadium project.

At Wednesday's meeting, the last before that deal expires, both sides made their last-minute pitches. Supporters of the stadium at Howard Terminal said it will turn an underused portion of the terminal into a point of pride.

Related article

"We want to express our continued support for the A's, the Port, and the city of Oakland coming to a deal on stadium development at Howard Terminal. Our message to the A's is this, 'get back to the negotiating table,'" said Nick Danoff from the Howard Terminal Waterfront Coalition.

The A's are reportedly working on a $1.5 billion 35,000-seat stadium located on the Las Vegas Strip where the Tropicana currently sits.

Opponents of the Howard Terminal project are urging the port to find a new maritime and shipping use for the site in Oakland. Many said the team has been negotiating in bad faith, requiring the port to remain exclusive, while shopping a deal around Las Vegas.

"The A's have been playing cat and mouse with us for four years and we all know it," said Melvin Mackay, President at International Longshoreman's. "We knew from the beginning this was a shot in the dark, but I think it's time for us to put up or shut up."

A's leadership have said they are focusing their efforts on a new stadium in Las Vegas.

The A's moved to Oakland in 1968, after playing in Kansas City and originally in Philadelphia.