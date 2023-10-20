AI used in healthcare could amplify racial bias in medicine, new study says

As Artificial Intelligence has exploded over the past year, the technology is finding its way into new fields including medicine.

A study released on Friday by npj Digital Medicine shows that though AI may bring some technological advantages to the table for healthcare, it could also perpetuate racial biases.

The study examined four different AI large language models (LLMs): ChatGPT, Bard, Claude and GPT-4. Each tool was asked a series of nine questions to test if they responded with inaccurate or race-based answers regarding medical care.

Researchers determined that racial bias did play a role in the AI language tools, and the study states that the tools are not ready for clinical use or integration because of the potential harm they could cause.

ChatGPT seemed to provide fewer racially-biased answers to the prompts than its counterparts, but at least three of the tool's answers revealed "concerning race-based responses," the study found.

Claude, however, performed the worst on the test: In six out of nine scenarios, Claude returned race-based responses that were not entirely accurate.

Check out the questions in the image below:

This graph shows how often racial bias was exhibited by AI tools when they were asked healthcare-related questions. (Nature Partner Journals - Digital Medicine)

Though AI is primarily being utilized by electronic health record vendors at this time, there is still much to learn about the pitfalls that these tools could face. For example, because these tools learn new information by scouring the internet and older textbooks, they could pull out-of-date, biased or inaccurate information into their research.