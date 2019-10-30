Air district issues 4th straight Spare the Air alert due to wildfire smoke

article

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a fourth-straight Spare the Air alert for Thursday as smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County continues to impact the region.

The air district is forecasting air quality to be moderate in much of the Bay Area, but it will likely be unhealthy in parts of the North Bay, including Windsor and Santa Rosa.

The Kincade Fire has burned more than 76,000 acres and was 30% contained Wednesday. Cal Fire expects the fire to be fully contained by Nov. 7. It is one of at least a dozen fires burning up and down the state.