Air horns distributed in Oakland's Chinatown to help keep community members safe

More people in Oakland's Chinatown now have a new, and rather loud, tool to help keep them safe.



Groups, including the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, distributed these air horns Tuesday throughout the neighborhood.

They're a simple and effective way to call for help and scare off an attacker.

These air horns were first given out to local businesses in late February.



Organizers of the air horn handout said they ran out and more people in the community say they are looking to get one.