Air quality advisory issued through Thursday due to wild fire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory through Thursday because of the continued impact of smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon.

The air district had issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday due to temperatures nearing 100 in inland parts of the Bay Area that were forecast to combine with light winds, vehicle exhaust and the wildfire smoke to create unhealthy air quality in the region.

People around the Bay Area reported smelling smoke Wednesday from the fires and that could continue Thursday, but the pollutant levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and there is no Spare the Air alert planned for Thursday, according to the air district.

Anyone who smells smoke is advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to stop outside air from coming inside.

People can check the latest air quality readings in the Bay Area at http://baaqmd.gov/highs.

