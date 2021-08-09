Airbnb condemns fatal shooting at Sunnyvale rental where party got out of hand

Monday, Sunnyvale police returned to the scene of a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead, and one person hospitalized.

"At this point, our investigators are still investigating. And we do not know the motive behind the shooting," said Capt. Hank Syu of the Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety.

Residents in the Rainer Park neighborhood said late Saturday, they heard between six-to-eight gunshots outside a home in the 1400 block of Navarro Drive. The home was rented out on Airbnb, for a party some neighbors say hosted upwards of 200 people.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office says 18-year-old Elias Elhania was hit by gunfire and died later at an area hospital. A second person was wounded and is expected to survive.

"It was 10 minutes straight of just cars and people walking past my street, which saw a lot of traffic around that time. Ah, and so I figured it was a house party," City Councilman Mason Fong said Sunday.

Some neighbors said in the ensuing panic, party-goers knocked down fencing as they ran from the gunfire.

Sunnyvale police had arrived on scene prior to the shooting due to noise complaints. Officers said no arrests have been made, and there isn’t a suspect description.

Monday, Airbnb management sent a statement to KTVU which read in part, "Airbnb bans parties, and we condemn the senseless gun violence that took place. Our dedicated safety team is urgently working to support those impacted by this tragedy."

"With so many people involved there’s always potential for more serious injuries and more people to be hurt. Very fortunate more people weren’t hurt, and we’re thankful no more injuries were sustained," said Capt. Syu.

Airbnb said because the of their party policy, the gathering was unauthorized. The listing has been deactivated. It’s unclear if the owner will be banned from the Airbnb site.

Some neighbors told KTVU they have provided surveillance video to police as part of the investigation. But officers ask anyone with any information to contact the Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety.