Alameda apartment fire displaces many elderly

A small fire triggered the sprinkler system inside an apartment complex in Alameda, forcing people – many of them elderly – to find somewhere else to stay.

The fire was reported just after midnight on Tuesday on West Atlantic Avenue.

Firefighters found smoke on the first floor and immediately evacuated everyone.

The fire activated the sprinkler system, which put out the fire, but left behind enough water to displace the residents.

It was a scary alarm to wake up to.

"This is shocking," Sharon Kidd said. "We have a lot of seniors here that have a lot of water damage and won't be able to sleep in their apartments tonight. I hope I can sleep in mine tonight."

Resident Salvador Villegas said the fire started on the third floor, one floor above his.

"That's kind of a close call for us," he said.

The Red Cross came out to help make arrangements. The fire department said no one was injured.