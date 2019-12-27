Alameda based Coast Guard cutter returns home after 82 day patrol

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returned home to Alameda Monday after an 82-day counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The crew was responsible for seizing 5,851 pounds of cocaine estimated to be worth more than $100 million during three interdictions.

The Bertholf spent almost nine months of 2019 deployed from home.

On Dec. 18, the national security cutter crew offloaded more than 18,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $312 million in San Diego.

The confiscated drugs represented seven separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions and disruptions by five Coast Guard cutter crews patrolling international waters.