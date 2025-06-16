Expand / Collapse search

Alameda County Fair in its 113th year

June 16, 2025
Alameda County
The Alameda County fair is underway.

PLEASANTON, Calif. - The Alameda County Fair is now underway and in its 113th year at the Pleasanton fairgrounds.

The event kicked off on June 13 and on Sunday, boasted fireworks and a drone show, even if there is no horse racing there for the first time in modern history.

Earlier in the day, folks were out enjoying the rides, including camel rides.

The petting zoo offered goats and sheep, as well as livestock on display.

"I like to see the livestock, listen to the music and ride the overhead tram thing," April Thomason said. 

For a lot of people, the fair is all about the food, from turkey legs to corn dogs and even deep-fried Twinkies.

The fair runs Wednesday to Sunday through July 6.


 

