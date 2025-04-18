No horse racing at Alameda County Fair for 1st time in modern history

article

There will be no horse racing at the Alameda County Fair this summer – the first time in modern history.

That's because on Thursday, the California Horse Racing Board, a state agency, denied Bernal Park Racing horse racing dates from June 10 to July 6, in a 4-1 vote.

Horse racing since the 1990s

According to George Schmitt, a wealthy Bay Area horse owner who launched Bernal Park Racing, this will be the first time that there hasn't been horse racing at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton since the early 1900s, except for possibly a year or two during World War II.

And in his opinion, Schmitt said this decision will affect the fair overall.

"They will lose millions in revenue because there is no horse racing," Schmitt said in an interview on Friday. "The concessionaires will lose money, too."

Schmitt and others feel the board is "taking actions that support Southern California and taking money from Northern California."

Schmitt created Bernal Park Racing with partner John Harris, both of whom want to save horse racing in Northern California, especially after Golden Gate Fields shut down and the Alameda County Fair Association evicted about 900 horses in March because of financial troubles.

"We're in this business to save horse racing," Schmitt told the board.

Avoiding ‘disaster’

But CHRB Chairman Greg Ferraro said that he didn't think that the fledgling Bernal Park Racing could run a successful bid with Jjust 200 horses that Schmitt and Harris own themselves.

And Ferraro said he was skeptical that another 200 or so horses would come back from Washington, Wyoming, Arizona and Southern California, where they went after the Pleasanton fairgrounds closed stables two months ago.

Ferraro said he was voting no because he wanted to avoid disaster.

"It's not that we don't wish to give you a chance," Ferraro told Schmitt. "But we don't know if the public is going to support it."

Better planning

Offering horse races in the summer at the Alameda County Fair would need "significant planning and analysis," Ferraro said at the meeting, otherwise Bernal Park Racing would likely meet the same fate as the California Authority of Racing Fairs, or CARF, which abruptly ended horse racing in January, and the Alameda County Fair Association, which is now on the hook for $5 million in losses because of financial missteps.

"I'm not opposed to Northern California racing, but it needs more planning," Ferraro said. "It's better to wait a year or two and have a successful outcome, rather than fail."

‘Consolidation’ is happening

Bill Nader, president of the Thoroughbred Owners of California, took issue with blaming Southern California for horse racing woes in the north, telling the board that horse racing is "consolidating" in lots of places, like Singapore and Macao.

Seeing a "terrific uptick" at the racetracks at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia is "restoring the foundation in California and bringing renewed life to California racing," Nader said.

However, in California, a 2023 law, AB 1074, states that if there is no live horse racing in the north, then the betting money goes to whatever track in the south is hosting the racing, which is Santa Anita Park, owned by The Stronach Group. Last year, Santa Anita made $20 million in betting money last year.

Lone yes vote.

Oscar Gonzales, vice chair of the CHRB, was the lone yes vote.

"I wanted to express my ongoing support for county fair racing in California," Gonzales told KTVU in an interview on Friday. "It's critical on a variety of fronts. It's family-oriented, and shows are rural heritage."

At the same meeting, the CHRB also did not approve racing dates for the Ferndale fair in Humboldt County, but those organizers are set to return to the board to re-ask for three weeks of racing dates in August.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, the Sonoma County Fair announced that there would be no horse racing at their summer fair, a tradition since 1936.