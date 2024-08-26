Alameda County firefighter accused of racist rant on paid leave

Embarrassing - that's the word Alameda County fire chief William McDonald on Monday used to describe a viral video showing a firefighter spewing racist remarks at a driver.

"I want to sincerely apologize on behalf of the firefighter and our department for his actions," McDonald said. "What you saw in the video does not, in any way, reflect our dedication to integrity, professionalism and community trust."

McDonald did not identify the firefighter, but says he is on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation is complete.

The disciplinary measure stems from what was caught on video Friday between the firefighter and a driver, Vath Touch, after they both were involved in a car accident in Lodi.

Video captured both drivers accusing the other of causing the crash and the argument immediately becomes heated.

"Okay dumb ass Mexican," the firefighter appears to say in the video. "Or Filipino, what the f*** are you?"

Touch then responded to the racist remarks.

"Don't be racist bro. Don't be racist."

"I'm no f***ing racist, I'm a f***ing firefighter," the firefighter responded.

In an interview with KCRA, Touch spoke about his experience saying he felt unsafe, locked his car doors and immediately began recording.

"I started the video because I saw him coming," Touch said. "I was going to get out of my car and talk to him, but then when I saw him coming and rushing up, I decided no, I'm going to play it safe, press record and see what he wants. So he came up and started saying all that stuff to me."

At one point, Touch asked the firefighter to stop spitting on him through the crack of the car door window.

"I'll f***ing spit on you all day," the firefighter is heard saying.

McDonald said he spoke to the firefighter, who expressed remorse and regret for his actions.

"We let him know that we're going to be investigating him and the actions that might be taken by the department in the future," McDonald said.

Future actions could mean termination, but McDonald said the "appropriate disciplinary actions" will be taken once the investigation is complete.

He says the department is looking into its sensitivity training and guidance for personnel.