Alameda County fireman accused of offensive remarks against driver in viral video

article

A video making the rounds on social media allegedly shows an Alameda County firefighter making offensive remarks to a driver following a traffic dispute in Lodi.

The driver in the video, Vath Touch, said the firefighter, who has not been named, tried to run him off the highway before the verbal altercation.

The situation unfolded on Armstrong and Harney Lane on Highway 99.

The two questioned one another before things took a heated turn with the firefighter using disparaging language against Touch.

Alameda County Fire confirmed the firefighter in the video belongs to the department. Additionally, the Stockton Fire Department denied the fireman being one of theirs and called the incident "disturbing and disgusting."

"We don't know who this is, but it is absolutely not one of our people," the Stockton Fire Department said.

Alameda County Fire Chief William McDonald addressed the incident, saying "some language used does not align" with their values and standards.

"Our department is committed to gathering all the facts and we are addressing the situation in a manner that reflects our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and community trust," McDonald said.

McDonald is holding a press conference at the fire department's headquarters to address the incident on Monday.

This story is developing.