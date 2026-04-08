Alameda County officially opposes FCI Dublin turning into ICE facility

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The Brief The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the reopening of a shuttered women's federal prison in Dublin for any correctional operations, including the detention of immigrants. The resolution is symbolic. ICE and Department of Homeland Security have told KTVU there is no effort to turn the abandoned site into an immigration facility.



The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the reopening of a shuttered women's federal prison in Dublin for any correctional operations, including the detention of immigrants.

Resolution passes

The board heard public comment on the resolution for over an hour, and all the speakers supported the resolution.

The resolution is symbolic. County supervisors have no say over what the federal government does with its land.

Activists show up to Alameda County supervisors meeting to oppose FCI Dublin from turning into ICE facility. April 7, 2026 Photo: ICE of out Dublin Coalition

Why you should care:

Still, supporters of the resolution say it sends an important message that the county is committed to keeping ICE out of the area.

"We believe that no one should ever be subjected to these conditions," Sophie Sarkar, a member of the ICE Out of Dublin Coalition, said. "We also know that a local ICE detention center would drastically increase ICE enforcement in the area. Thousands of residents have signed the petition to show we do not want an ICE facility, we do not want ICE in our communities."

The Dublin City Council passed the same resolution four months ago.

Prison closed

What's next:

The prison has been vacant for roughly two years; the Bureau of Prisons shut it down following a national sex scandal, where nine officers have so far been convicted for sex crimes and a 10th officer's charges were ultimately dismissed following two mistrials.

Despite initial speculation and rumor after Donald Trump became president, ICE as well as the Department of Homeland Security have told KTVU there is no effort to turn the abandoned site into an immigration facility.

What will become of the 87-acre property is unknown.