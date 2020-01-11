Alameda County officials call for statewide phase-out of fossil fuels

article

A group of mayors and elected officials from around Alameda County plan to gather next week to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to phase out the burning and production of fossil fuels in California.

Newsom's recent regulations on fracking and partial ban on steam-injection oil drilling are first steps, the officials said in a news release.

At a press conference planned Wednesday, the group will ask the governor enact a comprehensive climate plan to eliminate fossil fuel burning and in California altogether.

The officials, including Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft, Albany Mayor Nick Pilch and Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb, will appear at the press conference at noon Wednesday at Alameda City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave.

The officials are appearing as part of Elected Officials to Protect California, a network created to address climate issues.

"With apocalyptic fires in Australia a grim reminder that California's increasingly deadly fire season is only three months away, Alameda elected officials in California will stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in calling for emergency action," according to the group's press release.