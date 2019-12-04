Alameda County sheriff's deputies investigate string of crimes

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday they are investigating a string of crimes that appear to be connected.

Sgt. J.D. Nelson said that the first call that came in was for a residential burglary in Castro Valley, where an armed man, burglarized his ex-girlfriend's home and then left.

The second call was for a Chevron on Castro Valley Boulevard. Witnesses reported that the same man allegedly robbed that gas station and then drove off, leading deputies on a chase, Nelson said. The man got out of his car on Beech Street in Hayward and ran for a bit until deputies caught up with him and arrested him.

About the same time, a teenager walked into Eden Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies say he accidentally shot himself and possibly is connected to a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Redwood Road and a robbery at a Chevron the night before.

A 7-Eleven clerk told KTVU that a suspect with a gun came in early in the morning stealing money and cigarettes.

These two situations are separate but could be connected – investigators are still trying to piece it together.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve gotten multiple reports of armed robberies in San Leandro, Alameda County and even Dublin over the last few days and are working to see if they’re all related.

