Oakland teachers union accuses Alameda county superintendent of trying hostile takeover of school district

The Oakland teacher's union, elected officials, and parents gathered Thursday in front of school district headquarters and accused the Alameda County superintendent of schools of trying to eventually run the Oakland Unified School District, an allegation she denies.

"We are here to say no to any hostile takeover," said Oakland Education Association President Keith Brown. He says he is concerned about a letter to the school district last month from Alameda County Superintendent L.K. Monroe.

The letter says the district needs to cut its budget by an estimated $80-90 million over the next three years.

The letter also says the school board must show a plan for how to balance its budget by the end of January.

If the budget does not balance the Alameda County superintendent along with the state's fiscal crisis management assistance team could take over.

"This type of takeover presents harm to our students our parents and community," Brown says.

Monroe says part of her job is to act as an early warning system for potential financial issues.

"It is not my goal to take over the district by any means. The only thing that would precipitate that would be if the district was at insolvency. And that is not where they are," says Monroe.

Part of the district's problem is declining enrollment which means less state money coming in.

Monroe says the district is also using some of the $300 million it received in COVID relief funds to pay everyday expenses. That is legal, but not sustainable, she says

"When there are concerns spending is outpacing revenue I need to make sure that I am making the district aware and work with them," Monroe said

"We stand with our students and community to say no to any proposed cuts coming from the county," said Brown.

The school board is expected to discuss making cuts in January. Those discussions could include closing some schools.