Alameda County Superior Court announces enhanced remote services in response to COVID-19

article

The Superior Court of Alameda County on Friday announced the development of enhanced remote opportunities for essential services in response to COVID-19 health and safety efforts.

On Friday, the court tested a video arraignment calendar in Department 105 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

In-custody persons charged with misdemeanor offenses appeared in court via video broadcast from the Santa Rita Jail as the judge and court staff were present in the courthouse, according to a release by the Superior Court of Alameda.

RELATED STORIES:

Attorneys from the District Attorney's Office, Public Defender's Office and private defense were able to participate from the courtroom and remotely.

The court anticipates conducting a similar video arraignment on Wednesday, according to the release.

Advertisement

The court also announced that beginning Monday, Self-Help Center staff will have the ability to schedule one-on-one video appointments using the BlueJeans videoconferencing service.

Also beginning next week, the court will resume Family Court Services mediation sessions that will be conducted remotely via telephone conference. Court staff will be contacting affected parties in family cases to schedule these mediation sessions.