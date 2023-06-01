Alameda County Superior Court judge robbed at gunpoint on way to court

article

An Alameda County Superior Court judge was robbed at gunpoint while walking to work at a courthouse in Oakland on Thursday, KTVU has learned.

Judge Kevin Murphy was starting his day when he was robbed of his Rolex watch, the source said. Murphy was walking from a parking garage to the René C. Davidson Courthouse building, which sits near Lake Merritt, when he was robbed.

The source said Murphy, a former prosecutor for the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, was not physically harmed during the incident.