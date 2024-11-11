Alameda County supervisors face critical decision on interim DA after Price recall

The Brief Alameda County supervisors must pick an interim district attorney in the wake of Pamela Price's recall. The supervisors' pick will serve until the next district attorney election in 2026.



With Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price on her way out after being ousted in a recall election, county supervisors must select an interim replacement before a successor is chosen by voters in the 2026 election.

The Board of Supervisors must agree on a process to pick an interim district attorney.

"I want to make sure it's the most qualified individual who has a personality that can work with their colleagues, especially at this very sensitive time," said Supervisor Keith Carson.

Carson, who opposed the recall, is retiring in January after 32 years on the board. He said supervisors need to weigh candidates carefully with the goal of stabilizing the district attorney's office.

Carson said the goal is to "get the ecosystem of the criminal justice system kind of at least back in shape, with respect to at least the district attorney's office, up and operating."

Butch Ford is a candidate to replace Price.

"The first thing that anybody who comes in, whether it's me or anybody else, has to do is unify the office, unify the office in mind, spirit, and goal," Ford said.

Ford was a 23-year veteran of the Alameda County prosecutor's office and a critic of Price. He moved to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office after Price took office. Price later accused him of interfering in a criminal case, a charge that was dismissed.

Ford told KTVU that if he becomes district attorney, he is not intent on removing attorneys hired by Price.

"The baseline for what it takes to be a competent district attorney is not difficult to figure out," Ford said. "As long as somebody qualifies and meets that baseline, then they'll be welcome to stay. But everybody will be expected to contribute to the well-being of the office and, more importantly, the well-being of this community."

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza, who previously worked in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and is now a criminal defense attorney, said the board has received a "referendum or a mandate from the voters: we don't want the liberal approach."

Cardoza said the board should heed the will of the people.

"The board's going to have to choose very, very wisely. They have to get someone that understands criminal law, criminal law background but, just as importantly, with experience in running an office," Cardoza said.

Price will stay on as district attorney until the recall results are certified. Meanwhile, Chief Assistant District Attorney Royl Roberts, sworn in as a lawyer in 2022, will run the office until an interim district attorney is selected.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter.