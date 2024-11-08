Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County DA Pamela Price successfully recalled

History has been made in Alameda County and in Oakland as the progressive-minded District Attorney Pamela Price and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao have been recalled by voters in Tuesday's election.

The Associated Press called the results of this week's vote on the D.A. recall on Friday evening. They did not call the results of the mayoral recall, but Mayor Thao issued a statement where she seemingly acknowledged defeat.

These were the first successful recalls of an Oakland mayor and Alameda County D.A. in history.

"This is not a great election for incumbents," Brandice Canes-Wrone, a senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, told KTVU ahead of the election.

Both recalls mean that Thao and Price are out of jobs.

Both were largely funded by Phillip Dreyfuss, a Piedmont resident who has declined interviews to explain why he supported the efforts. And both were spearheaded by critics of progressive politics who complained about crime under the leadership of both women.

The last time a mayoral recall vote occurred in Oakland was in 1917 against Mayor John Davis, and it was unsuccessful, the city clerk’s office told the San Francisco Chronicle . There were calls to recall Mayor Libby Schaaf and Mayor Jean Quan, but those efforts never made the ballot.

In the Price recall, 65% of voters said yes to the recall with 34% opposed. Both recalls needed a simple majority to pass.

A group named SAFE, which stands for Save Alameda for Everyone, organized the recall against Price, arguing that the former civil rights attorney didn’t prosecute defendants with harsh enough charges, and therefore made the community unsafe. Price struggled to fight off concerns she was not tough enough on crime and didn't provide support for crime victims.

Price pushed back against those claims, arguing she was elected on a platform of criminal-justice reform.

In 2022, Price won on a post-George Floyd platform, promising not to overcharge or overcriminalize defendants, especially Black and brown youth.

But the political tides have changed since then.

Assuming this recall vote is certified on December 5, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will have to appoint a replacement district attorney. That person will hold the position for the remainder of the term, which expires in 2026.

A group opposed to the D.A.'s recall, called Protect the Win for Public Safety, and the ACLU of Northern California, fought the recall, countering that blaming Price "for crime problems that have been decades in the making is blatantly dishonest."

Now that Price has officially been recalled, the highest ranking officer in her office, Chief Assistant District Attorney Royl Roberts would be expected to take over, according to the East Bay Times.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a special election could also be held, or if the interim DA would just hold the seat for a year and a half.

KTVU has reached out to Price for comment but has not yet heard back.

As for the other recall vote in the East Bay, The San Francisco Chronicle is calling the recall of Mayor Thao a success, saying voters have chosen to oust the mayor. The latest results show a similar count at 63.85% for the recall against Thao and 36.15% opposed.

Mayor Thao issued the following statement where she said she would support a smooth transition.

Read her full statement here:

"Oaklanders, Thank you for choosing me to serve as your Mayor. As the first Hmong American woman to become the mayor of a major American City, it has been the honor of my lifetime. It was my goal to make Oakland safer, cleaner, and more vibrant. And I am proud of what we accomplished together. We brought crime down dramatically across the board with a historic 35% reduction in homicides. For the first time in over a decade, Oakland went over a month without a single murder. Our work literally saved lives. We also resolved hundreds of encampments, have over 1,500 units of affordable housing in development this year alone, delivered the largest IT investment in our 9-1-1 infrastructure in two decades, installed 290 Flock Cameras, brought 100,000 happy and spending baseball fans to West Oakland and paved an Oakland record amount of miles. I am deeply proud of the progress we created together and I am committed to ensuring we stay on track by supporting a smooth transition. It isn’t about me. It never has been. It has always been about Oakland. And the changes we have enacted in these two short years will be felt for generations to come."

The recall against Thao was first organized by retired Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte, who has since stepped down from the Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST) campaign, as she ran for city attorney.

Her sister, Gail Harbin, then became the spokeswoman. Activist Seneca Scott and former President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce Carl Chan, also championed for Thao’s removal. On Friday Scott claimed "Recalls are part of our Democracy."

Thao’s critics have held a steady drumbeat of news conferences, calling the mayor incompetent and blaming her for Oakland’s high crime rate, firing a popular police chief and missing out from millions on a retail theft grant the city missed the deadline for.

In her defense, Thao has repeatedly said that she inherited a host of problems from past administrations and that she has kept Oakland on track. She attributed some of the downward crime trend to her decision to resume the successful Ceasefire strategy, the sale of the city's half of the Coliseum for $105 million, and plans to redevelop the Hegenberger corridor.

Last month, former Mayor Schaaf came out in support of her successor's recall.

Before the election, Thao told KTVU that unseating her would only bring "instability" to Oakland.

With Thao gone, Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, who appears to have lost her bid for Alameda County supervisor, would likely step in as interim mayor until a special election can be held.

That election must be held within 120 days of Thao’s vacancy being formally declared open.

Loren Taylor, whom Thao beat in the last election by a slim margin, is one of the people who said he’d be interested in the seat.

The Oakland Police Officers Union issued a statement where they claimed "victory" in both recalls and thanked supporters.

"We stood with Oakland residents for the recall of Mayor Sheng Thao for her defunding of police and for her gross fiscal mismanagement that has led Oakland into near bankruptcy," President of the Oakland Police Officers Association Hay Nguyen's statement read in part.

They said the recalls symbolize a new day but acknowledged there is difficult work ahead.

