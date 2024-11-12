Supervisors meet to discuss Coliseum sale; Oakland police union demands audit

article

Alameda County supervisors will meet on Tuesday to discuss selling the Oakland Coliseum, as the city awaits a $10-million payment needed to balance its budget.

Supervisors will meet in closed session to consider approving the sale of their share of the Coliseum site.

A group of developers, the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, has already agreed to buy the city’s share and is seeking the county’s approval to buy the county’s half.

Once approved, a $10-million payment to the City of Oakland, currently in escrow, can be released.

AASEG head Ray Bobbitt described the process, stating, "What we're looking for is the approval from the county to step into the shoes of the A's… they've agreed to sell it to us. Now, what we need is approval."

Bobbitt indicated the approval process could take one to two more county meetings.

Meanwhile, Oakland needs the $10-million payment to avoid budget cuts after the expected payment date of Nov. 7 passed.

City council members warn that emergency budget cuts may be necessary, with details likely to be outlined this week and presented at the Nov. 19 council meeting.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Police Officers Association is demanding an independent investigation into the city’s finances, calling for a financial expert to review the budget before any cuts are made to the police department.