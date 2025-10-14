Alameda County supes to vote on $3.6M emergency immigrant funds

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a $3.57 million emergency funding request to support immigrant and refugee communities.

Supervisors Nikki Fortunato Bas and Elisa Márquez said in an email that the money is necessary as "ICE enforcement increases nationally and civil rights are at risk."

The money would go toward funding Alameda County’s rapid response hotline, deportation defense and legal services, and community outreach, education and training.

The breakdown of how the money would be sent is documented in this letter to the board.