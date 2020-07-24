Alameda County tops 10,000 COVID-19 cases

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel

coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday afternoon include:

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha died at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday evening due to complications from COVID-19, sheriff's officials said. "He put up a courageous fight to the end and will never be forgotten," according to sheriff's officials.

BART officials told the agency's Board of Directors Thursday that

the Bay Area's COVID-19 resurgence has BART already falling behind on its revenue projections for fiscal year 2021, which began July 1. Board Director

Liz Ames said BART could consider finding additional funding by taking out loans or reducing daily service, but the state of the agency is dire in either scenario.

"I don't see how BART is going to survive," she said. "I mean I

don't want to say bankruptcy but this is a fiscal emergency."

While fans will not be allowed at Oakland Athletics games this

season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, RingCentral Coliseum will still feature one of the team's most famous former employees: actor Tom Hanks. A Concord native, Tom Hanks got his first job selling concessions to fans at the coliseum in his late teens. The A's said Friday that they plan to play audio recordings during games of Hanks hawking peanuts, hot dogs,

gprograms and other ballpark fare along with traditional stadium sounds of cheering fans, drums, vuvuzelas and chants of "let's go Oakland."

As of Friday at 3 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 10,214 cases, 178 deaths (9,869 cases, 173 deaths on Thursday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 6,627 cases, 103 deaths (6,425 cases, 102

deaths on Thursday)

Marin County: 4,545 cases, 50 deaths (4,504 cases, 50 deaths on

Thursday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 3,865 cases, 22 deaths (3,726 cases, 22 deaths on Thursday)

Napa County: 737 cases, 8 deaths (711 cases, 8 deaths on Thursday)

San Francisco County: 5,679 cases, 56 deaths (5,564 cases, 55

deaths on Thursday)

San Mateo County: 4,957 cases, 117 deaths (4,885 cases, 114 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Clara County: 8,719 cases, 181 deaths (8,533 cases, 181

deaths on Thursday)

Santa Cruz County: 885 cases, 4 deaths (878 cases, 3 deaths on

Thursday)

Solano County: 3,070 cases, 35 deaths (3,070 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday)

Sonoma County: 2,404 cases, 24 deaths (2,300 cases, 22 deaths on Thursday)

Statewide: 435,334 cases, 8,186 deaths (425,616 cases, 8,027

deaths on Thursday)

COVID-19 updates from California Department of Public Health