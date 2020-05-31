Alameda County urges residents to stay indoors due to civil unrest

Alameda County officials are advising residents to stay home amid civil unrest throughout the Bay Area.

"Unless personal travel is necessary, we are recommending residents stay home due to the high number of police actions," the Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Sunday night. "Currently there are multiple reports of large, mobile groups of rioters and looters traveling throughout the East Bay Area."

Authorities said travel on highways may be difficult or restricted with some road and freeway closures in place.

While Alameda County is not imposing a curfew other parts of the Bay Area are. San Francisco, San Jose, and Walnut Creek all have curfews in effect as some protests have spiraled into violence.