Alameda DA files felony assault charges in OPD attack

Felony charges have been filed against a man accused of attacking an Oakland police officer on March 28.

Lawrence Holley, 48, is charged with felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

"If we are asking the police to protect us then we must also protect them when they are the victim of an unprovoked assault," Alameda District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said in a press release. "Today, we have filed felony assault charges that reflect the outrageous nature and seriousness of the case."

The assault

What we know:

The attack occurred on Friday afternoon, at International Boulevard and 104th Avenue. The two officers were sitting in their patrol car with the windows down, waiting at a red light, when Holley allegedly approached the vehicle and began punching the officer in the passenger seat.

The officers were able to take the perpetrator into custody. The injured officer, who has not been identified, was hospitalized following the incident.

Holley was reportedly on felony probation at the time of the assault. The complaint alleges he has six prior felony convictions, including a "strike" for robbery. In addition to the felony assault charges, he is charged with resisting a police officer and causing injury.

Holley is being held in the Santa Rita Jail. He's scheduled to be arraigned on April 2 at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse.