Alameda fire crews rescue man after car drives into lagoon

Alameda fire crews said they rescued a man early Monday morning after his car drove into the Seaplane Lagoon.

In a Facebook post, fire crews said they were called out at 3:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of W. Tower Avenue.

When they got there, they found the car in the water, and rescue swimmers found an unconscious man in the water. He wasn't breathing.

Firefighters said they provided advanced life-saving measures and took him to the hospital.

The dive rescue team scoured the water for more people but did not find any.

Fire crews did not mention finding the car.

Alameda fire crews said they rescued a man early Monday morning after his car drove into the Seaplane Lagoon. Aug. 21, 2023. Photo: Alameda Fire



