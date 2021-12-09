Alameda ice rink in airplane hangar

Alameda's "Little Ice Rink" has returned, in a unique location.

The rink is inside an airplane hangar on Monarch Street at Alameda Point.

Organizers say an indoor rink allows them to stay open even when it rains.

"That's kind of the beauty of this location is that we are under cover," said Project Manager Rachel Campos de Ivanov. "When the rain finally comes in this weekend, you can skate in a dry spot, and COVID safe facility."

In addition to ice skating there are food trucks, pinball machines, and music, according to the event site.

Artwork from renowned Burning Man artists will also be featured in the hangar, including a spinning 7' orb.

The rink will be open through Jan. 17.

