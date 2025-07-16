7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, no tsunami risk along California coast: NWS
SAND POINT, Alaska - A 7.3 magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon triggered a tsunami advisory along parts of Alaska’s sparsely populated southern coast.
The earthquake struck about 54 miles south of Sand Point around 1:30 p.m.
What we know:
A lightly populated stretch of Alaska’s southern coast is now under a tsunami warning.
The U.S. Tsunami Center said the advisory was in effect from about 55 miles southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass, a distance of about 700 miles.
Closer to home in the Bay Area, the region's local National Weather Service branch said there is no risk of a tsunami along California's coast.
What we don't know:
Officials in the Pacific Northwest are evaluating whether there is any threat to other coastlines.
Dig deeper:
Officials in the community of King Cove, which has about 870 residents and is on the south side of the Alaska Peninsula, sent an alert calling on those in the coastal area to move to higher ground.
The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report. The information in this story comes from the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center, which issued the alert following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake. This story was reported from Los Angeles.