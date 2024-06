A 50-acre vegetation fire broke out in Brentwood, triggering a response from dozens of firefighters.

The blaze was reported around 10:58 a.m. in the area of Albers Court and Deer Valley Road.

Over 60 firefighters were sent to battle the fire, dubbed the Albers Fire, which was 85% contained as of 12:32 p.m., according to the Cal Fire LNU unit.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.