Alcatraz Island welcomes back visitors as virus restrictions ease

One of the Bay Area's most popular tourist attractions reopens on Monday as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The National Park Service is welcoming visitors back to Alcatraz Island.

Ferries will run from San Francisco to the former prison, although admission is limited to no more than 900 people a day.

Ticket prices run from $25 to $41 and include the price of admission into the cellblock, the gift shop and the theater.

Outdoor areas will also be open.

The National Park Service also began opening up more attractions and extending hours at Muir Woods.