Alcatraz night tours to return next month for first time in more than a year

By Daniel Montes
San Francisco
Bay City News Foundation
Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay seen from Treasure Island in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

SAN FRANCISCO - Evening tours at Alcatraz Island are back after having been temporarily suspended for the first time in more than a year, Alcatraz City Cruises announced this week. 

The night tours return beginning Sept. 9, and will be offered Thursdays through Mondays with ferries leaving from San Francisco's Pier 33 at 6 p.m.

The return comes after the service was suspended last year as it was forced to cut hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcatraz City Cruises assistant general manager Antonette Sespene said in a statement, "Experiencing Alcatraz Island at night offers both locals and tourists alike a unique perspective of our city's iconic landmark and we are thrilled to resume our extended schedule once again."

The tour is limited to just a few hundred people per evening and includes special programs, tours and activities that aren't available during the day tours, cruise officials said.

More information can be found at www.alcatrazcitycruises.com.