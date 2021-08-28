Alcatraz night tours to return next month for first time in more than a year

article

Evening tours at Alcatraz Island are back after having been temporarily suspended for the first time in more than a year, Alcatraz City Cruises announced this week.

The night tours return beginning Sept. 9, and will be offered Thursdays through Mondays with ferries leaving from San Francisco's Pier 33 at 6 p.m.

The return comes after the service was suspended last year as it was forced to cut hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcatraz City Cruises assistant general manager Antonette Sespene said in a statement, "Experiencing Alcatraz Island at night offers both locals and tourists alike a unique perspective of our city's iconic landmark and we are thrilled to resume our extended schedule once again."

The tour is limited to just a few hundred people per evening and includes special programs, tours and activities that aren't available during the day tours, cruise officials said.

More information can be found at www.alcatrazcitycruises.com.