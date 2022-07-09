Alexis Gabe murder: police find handwritten directions by her alleged killer

The family of Alexis Gabe received new evidence Thursday about the possible location of their daughter's body.

The parents of the missing 27-year-old Oakley woman revealed handwritten notes by Gabe's ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones. According to police, Jones wrote directions on where to dispose of Alexis's body in rural Pioneer, 60 miles east of Sacramento.

Jones was killed last month during an arrest attempt near Seattle after allegedly charging at officers with a knife inside an apartment complex.

The notes were found crumpled up in a garbage at Jones' sister's house. The directions in the notes were specific, detailing specific time estimates, landmarks to look for, and when to turn.

Handwritten notes, allegedly written by Marshall Jones, about where to dispose of Alexis Gabe's body.

Police said a friend of Jones came forward after he was killed saying Jones called him two weeks before Gabe disappeared, and that he was "thinking about killing Alexis and wanted to know where the best place to hide a body would be."

Investigators said he and the friend decided "the best place to dispose of a body would be by placing it in a septic tank or burying the body in a forest area."

The friend had apparently never met Gabe and thought Jones was joking about wanting to kill her.

Amador County Search and Rescue and hundreds of volunteers have searched many of the areas around where the handwritten directions end, according to authorities, but they have not found Gabe.

Officials said they drained more than eight million gallons of water in a nearby pond, and still have no sign of her body.

The family said on Facebook they will continue the search, even though the terrain is rugged and dangerous during the summer months.