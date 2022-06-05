Expand / Collapse search

Video shows police shoot and kill man wanted in Alexis Gabe murder

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakley
KTVU FOX 2

Newly released video shows the moment police officers shot and killed the man suspected of murdering Alexis Gabe. The video shows Marshall Curtis Jones pointing a knife at police as he exited the apartment.

OAKLEY, Calif. - Newly released video shows the moment police officers opened fire on the man suspected of killing Alexis Gabe of Oakley.

The video, released Saturday, shows the scene of a search warrant issued for accused murderer Marshall Curtis Jones last week.

ALSO: Alexis Gabe, missing Oakley woman, allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend

After police yelled commands for him to open the door slowly, Jones is seen coming at them with a knife.

Police immediately opened fire, hitting and killing Jones, according to authorities.

Jones was the ex-boyfriend of Gabe, and the prime suspect in her death.

Gabe went missing on Jan. 26. Her body has not been found.


 