Video shows police shoot and kill man wanted in Alexis Gabe murder

Newly released video shows the moment police officers opened fire on the man suspected of killing Alexis Gabe of Oakley.

The video, released Saturday, shows the scene of a search warrant issued for accused murderer Marshall Curtis Jones last week.

After police yelled commands for him to open the door slowly, Jones is seen coming at them with a knife.

Police immediately opened fire, hitting and killing Jones, according to authorities.

Jones was the ex-boyfriend of Gabe, and the prime suspect in her death.

Gabe went missing on Jan. 26. Her body has not been found.

