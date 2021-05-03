All Burlingame elementary, middle schools have returned full-time to campus

article

All Burlingame elementary and middle schools have returned to campuses, full time.

A total of 2,400 elementary students at all six elementary schools returned for a full-day schedule on Monday. A total of 1,100 middle school students returned to campuses full-time last week.

Burlingame school district does not have any high schools, the public high schools in the area are part of the San Mateo Union High School District.

The Burlingame School District is the only public school district in San Mateo County that is back full time. The schedule is 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with some supplemental lessons done online, during the last half hour of the day.

The school year ends later than most, on June 17.

"We've been picking away at it all year," Burlingame Supt. Chris Mount-Benites said regarding the labor negotiations and plan to reopen campuses, full-time, at a near pre-pandemic schedule.

Advertisement

Asked whether it was more or less difficult to fully re-open because of the district's small size, Mount-Benites said:, "It depends. Every district is different, but I find it was easier for us because of our smaller size."

Last month, San Jose Unified School District reopened campuses for students for full-day, live instruction.

Berkeley Unified School district reopened all elementary schools for full-day instruction on April 12. Its middle school students are in hybrid, part-time in-person learning.

San Francisco Unified School District has only brought back 7 percent of its middle and high school population - students who qualify as being high needs.