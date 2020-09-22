All but two Bay Area counties in the red tier

Three Bay Area counties on Tuesday moved into the less restrictive red tier, allowing for more services to reopen.

Alameda, San Mateo, and Solano counties are now meeting the state's criteria for loosening some restrictions on indoor businesses and activities, joining Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, and San Francisco counties.

Alameda County said it will hold off on implementing any new changes just yet and officials plan to use the next two weeks to review the metrics.

"At this time, there is no change to permitted or prohibited activities in Alameda County," the health department said.

Contra Costa and Sonoma counties remain in the state's purple tier which indicates there is widespread coronavirus transmission in those areas.

Once in the red tier, counties can reopen indoor gyms with 10% capacity, movie theater, and offer indoor dining service at 25% capacity.

Advertisement

Personal care services like barbershops and hair salons can service customers indoors and indoor malls can operate at 50% capacity as opposed to 25%.

State Public Health Secretary Dr. Ghaly announced on Monday that all nail salons can reopen indoors regardless of what tier they are in.