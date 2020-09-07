All evacuation warnings lifted for Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County

***UPDATE***

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday has lifted all evacuation warnings from the Walbridge Fire

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is lifting all Evacuation Warnings in the following areas:



Zone 1B3

East of Sewell Road and King Ridge Road

North of Old Cazadero Road and Austin Creek (the actual Creek) and East Austin Creek through the recreation area.

West of East Austin Creek and Walbridge Ridge.

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road.



Zone 1D4

North of the Russian River

East of Cazadero Highway

West of Armstrong Woods Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

South East Austin Creek (the actual creek) and the East Austin Creek Fire Road (Austin Creek Recreational Area)

Zone 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary

that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line.



Zone 2E1

West of Wallace Creek Road

North of Palmer Creek Road and McCray Ridge Road

East of East Austin Creek (the actual creek) and Walbridge Ridge

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road



Zone 2E2

West of Dry Creek

North and East of Chimese Road

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road



Zone 2E3

West of Dry Creek and Westside Rd

South Chimese Road

North of Mill Creek

East of Wallace Creek Rd

Road Closures: Sweetwater Springs Road between 18730 and 20011 will remain closed because of dangerous road conditions. Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve remains closed.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office lifted an evacuation order and warning Tuesday evening because of the Walbridge Fire.

Advertisement

This means that most all residents living in Zone 2E4 near Healdburg and 1D5, north of the Russian River, can return home officials said.

There are no restrictions for the following areas and you have been cleared to return home:

All of Zone 2E4:

South of Mill Creek Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road

West of Westside Road

East of Palmer Creek Road



All of Zone 1D5:

North of the Russian River (actual river)

East of Armstrong Woods Road

West of Westside Road

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

The Walbridge Fire is one of the fires included in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has torched 363,220 acres. The fire was 92% contained on Wednesday, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters had made significant gains against the LNU fire, but the record-setting heat over Labor Day weekend and strong winds led authorities to issue a red flag warning for increased fire danger.

The last remaining evacuation orders for the LNU Lightning Complex had only recently been lifted, allowing residents to return home to towns like Rio Nido.