'Physically it hurts': North Bay fire evacuees describe returning to devastation

Cal Fire has lifted the last of the evacuation orders for the LNU Complex fires encompassing Lake, Sonoma, and Napa Counties.

Many are returning to unscathed homes and businesses. Some are not as lucky.

The Russian River town of Rio Nido in Sonoma County averted disaster.

The Walbridge Fire had come close. But did not make it into town.

"It looked like it was going to be the big one. It was really scary," said Brad Metzger who co-owns the Rio Nido Roadhouse Restaurant.

After 12 days of being under evacuation orders from the LNU Fire complex he and his wife Raena, were able to reopen. When they left ahead of the fast-moving fire they thought they may never see it again.

Advertisement

"My heart sank. It definitely felt like that was it.," said Raena.

Fire officials had ordered everyone in Rio Nido and nearby Guerneville and Monte Rio to get out. But now the last of the evacuation orders for the LNU fires are lifted, the fire was 91 percent contained as of Monday.

"We still have over 1,500 fire personnel currently on the LNU Complex. Still out there putting in control lines and putting out any hot spots," said Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers.

The LNU Complex destroyed some 1,500 structures. Among them was one particular home on Mill Creek Road west of Healdsburg. It belonged to Deborah and Noor Adabachi, who ran his own home design business from the property.

"The house is burned to the ground. The barn which is my shop where I work. My machinery, all my tools are gone," said Noor Abadachi.

The couple is staying with friends.

"We can replace things. But physically it hurts. It is so painful to think about this loss," said Deborah Abadachi.

The couple doesn't know if will rebuild. The only fire insurance they could get was from the State of California. And they say it doesn't cover enough.

"We don't know if we want to rebuild in this burned-out mountain. Right now it feels like a big heartbreak. And that's what we are sitting with," said Noor.

Relatives have set up a Gofundme page to help the couple.

