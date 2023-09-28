Traffic trouble on Dumbarton Bridge after person ejected

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-Alert Thursday morning in both directions of the Dumbarton Bridge because of two vehicle collisions.

The lanes were closed about 5:30 a.m. when the CHP noted there was a gravel spill on the road.

In the more serious accident, a white SUV and a silver pickup truck were seen mangled in the eastbound lanes, preventing passage from Menlo Park to Newark.

One of the people inside one of those vehicles was ejected onto the roadway.

The westbound lanes reopened about 6 a.m. as that incident was less serious.

Motorists should consider taking the San Mateo Bridge instead.