Alleged 'beauty bandits' busted in $10K retail theft ring tied to Ulta heist

Published  July 13, 2025 3:49pm PDT
San Leandro
 Ivan Espinoza, 33, and Claudia Barragan, 41, of Oakland, are accused of organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

    • Investigators traced the retail theft ring to Oakland, where investigators found over $10,000 in stolen goods.
    • Two suspects were arrested and three are still outstanding.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities arrested two people in connection with a retail theft operation that uncovered more than $10,000 in stolen merchandise, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators traced operation to Oakland

What deputies initially believed was a $5,000 Ulta Beauty theft in Cupertino turned out to be part of a larger fencing operation traced to Oakland.

Investigators searched a home on West Court and a storage unit on San Leandro Street, where they found nearly $10,000 in stolen loot from Target, CVS, Walgreens, TJ Maxx and Sally Beauty.

Ivan Espinoza, 33, and Claudia Barragan, 41, both of Oakland, were arrested and face charges including organized retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

 Ivan Espinoza, 33, and Claudia Barragan, 41, of Oakland, are accused of organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. This photo shows some of the stolen loot.

3 suspects still on the lam

Three suspects remain unidentified and are thought to be still actively boosting in the Bay Area, authorities said.

"They took the makeup but couldn’t cover their tracks. Two down. Three to go," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Source: Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

