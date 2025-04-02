Alleged California Walgreens killer had grudge against pharmacies, police say

The Brief Narciso Gallardo Fernandez, 30, is accused of fatally shooting a Walgreens employee in Madera. Fernandez allegedly had a grudge towards pharmacies, according to police. Investigators have not determined an exact motive for the killing.



A suspected gunman who opened fire on a California Walgreens employee, killing the man, allegedly had a grudge against pharmacies, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday around 9:35 p.m. at a Walgreens in Madera, located at 2020 W. Cleveland Ave.

Surveillance video

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video from inside the store showed the suspect, 30-year-old Narciso Gallardo Fernandez, waving a gun at a surveillance camera and then pointing it.

Madera police said Fernandez opened fire, killing 34-year-old Erick Velasquez, who worked at the store. Fernandez then turned his gun toward other employees and fired as they fled, police said in a news release.

Featured article

Officers found Fernandez in the store parking lot as he was reloading his gun. He was arrested, and police body camera footage showed him walking toward officers with his hands up.

"Other bystanders, who were sheltering in place, were also located inside the store," the department said.

What's next:

According to Madera County Superior Court records, Fernandez is being held on a felony homicide charge. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Madera police said Fernandez and Velasquez did not know each other. The suspect also had no ties to Madera. He traveled 84 miles from Pixley to the store.

Walgreens statement

What they're saying:

"We are deeply saddened by last night's tragic event, which resulted in the death of one of our team members. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time," Walgreens said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we are working with local authorities in their investigation. We are focused on supporting our team members and will be offering on-site counseling services over the next couple days."

Investigators have not determined a motive for the killing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An image from surveillance video from a Walgreens in Madera, California where Narciso Gallardo Fernandez fatally shot an employee.

Grudge toward pharmacies

Dig deeper:

Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte told local outlet KMPH that Fernandez had anger toward pharmacies in general.

"We're having difficulties because some of the statements show that he had anger towards pharmacies in general, not specific Walgreens," Chiaramonte said."He did communicate to some of the female victims that were out front and said, 'This isn’t about you,' and stormed off to his car to where officers found him reloading his handgun."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page created on behalf of Velasquez’s family described him as a husband and father of two children.

"He was always optimistic and always saw life with a positive attitude. He is survived by his wife and two young children," accordring to the campain page. "We will always remember his big bright smile . He would always encourage us to live life to the fullest just like he did .Erick will truly be missed by his family and his Walgreens family.