Alleged DUI teenage driver crashes police car in Mountain View

A teenage driver was cited for allegedly driving while under the influence after crashing a police patrol car in Mountain View, police said.

The 18-year-old driver did not stop at the stop sign and broadsided the patrol car on California Street near Chiquita Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday night, officers said.

The police officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to the press release. The K-9 who was traveling with the officer was evaluated for injuries and is alright, police said.

"I am very grateful that our officer and his K9 were able to make it home safely," said Chief Chris Hsiung. "I am also glad no one was seriously injured. This could have been far worse, and this is a moment we can all reflect on to ensure we are doing everything we can as a community to keep each other safe."

The police did not specify what substance the driver was under the influence of.